Video: Messi puts Barcelona in control against Napoli

When the Champions League music sounds, Lionel Messi tends to come alive, and the Barcelona talisman did so again against Napoli.

The Catalans were already leading 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Clement Lenglet’s powerful header on 10 minutes.

There didn’t appear to be too much on in terms of a goal threat when Messi received the ball just outside the area.

With three Napoli players around him, the Argentinian still managed to wriggle free, get bundled to the ground, get up again and wrap his foot around the ball to send it into the opposite corner.

