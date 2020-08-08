Video: Perisic extends Bayern lead as half-asleep Chelsea are punished for defensive errors

In the 23rd minute of Bayern Munich’s second-leg tie against Chelsea, the Blues were punished after Thomas Muller knocked Mateo Kovacic off the ball.

The ball slipped into Robert Lewandowski’s path and the talisman turned creator after handing the Bavarians the lead earlier on by slipping the ball into Ivan Perisic’s path.

Emerson Palmieri was punished for failing to get back quick enough as Perisic had all the time and space to slot the ball into the back of the net with a composed finish.

Take a look at Hansi Flick’s side scoring their second of the night below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Frank Lampard’s side are just too easy to carve open, their defence already isn’t the best and individual errors are making the Blues leak goals.