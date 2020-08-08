Former player turned TV pundit, Rio Ferdinand, has warned his ex-international team-mate, Frank Lampard, against making a move for Kalidou Koulibaly.

If there’s anyone that would know about how to play the centre-back role with aplomb, it would be the former West Ham United, Leeds United and Manchester United defender.

Despite being a mainstay of the Napoli side, Koulibaly doesn’t appear to have impressed Ferdinand who even went as far as to suggest that buying him would present a gamble for the Blues boss.

“The depth of centre-halves in world football isn’t what it was 10/15 years ago.” How do Chelsea solve their defensive issues?@rioferdy5 isn’t sure a big-money move for Koulibaly is the wisest decision…#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/7zii4WXobG — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.