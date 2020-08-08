Menu

Video: Rio Ferdinand warns Chelsea about making a move for Koulibaly

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former player turned TV pundit, Rio Ferdinand, has warned his ex-international team-mate, Frank Lampard, against making a move for Kalidou Koulibaly.

If there’s anyone that would know about how to play the centre-back role with aplomb, it would be the former West Ham United, Leeds United and Manchester United defender.

Despite being a mainstay of the Napoli side, Koulibaly doesn’t appear to have impressed Ferdinand who even went as far as to suggest that buying him would present a gamble for the Blues boss.

