Video: Suarez makes it three for Barcelona from the spot

Barcelona had already scored two from Lionel Messi and Clement Lenglet, and also had VAR rule out a Messi effort for handball in an exciting first half against Napoli.

The Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie was full of excitement and incident, and Messi was again involved as he was chopped down inside the Napoli area by Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Argentinian screamed out in pain and stayed down for some while, and it wasn’t until about three minutes after the incident before the match referee took a look at the pitch side monitor to decide if an offence had been committed.

After looking at every angle a spot-kick was awarded, and with Messi still feeling the effects, Luis Suarez took over penalty duties, making no mistake to give Barca a 3-0 lead.

Pictures from TUDN.