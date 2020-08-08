Video: Tammy Abraham pounces on rebound to give Chelsea a goal vs Bayern Munich

In the 43rd minute of Chelsea’s clash with Bayern Munich, the Blues had the ball in a dangerous area on the wing after the Bavarians failed to deal with an inviting cross from Reece James.

Stand-in captain N’Golo Kante passed the ball into Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the starlet tapping it into Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian-Brazilian full-back showed his attacking quality with some tidy dribbling before drilling a low cross into the six-yard area.

Manuel Neuer could only parry the ball straight out into Tammy Abraham’s path, with the striker reacting quickly to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Chelsea do deserve to be on the scoreboard, Hudson-Odoi had a lovely strike chalked off earlier after Abraham was found to be offside in the build-up.

Take a look at the England international’s goal for the Blues below:

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

Pride is on the line for the Blues tonight, overcoming the deficit is near impossible so Frank Lampard’s side need to end their season by at least showing a valiant account of themselves.