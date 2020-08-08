RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi has just offered Chelsea fans a welcome transfer update as they slip to a Champions League exit against Bayern Munich.

Bouhafsi reports that Havertz wants to move to the west London outfit, with the 21-year-old sensation said to have agreed a five-year contract with the Blues.

Bouhafsi adds that discussions between Bayern Leverkusen and Frank Lampard’s side are ongoing, but the Blues ‘hope’ to complete the signature of the attacker in the ‘coming days’.

It’s hinted that a structure of payments is all that’s left to be worked out.

See More: Video: ‘Imagine Werner on the end of that’ – These Chelsea fans love ‘elite’ play from target Kai Havertz vs Rangers

#Havertz veut absolument rejoindre #Chelsea ! Le joueur est d’accord sur un contrat de 5 ans. Les discussions continuent entre le Bayer #Leverkusen et Chelsea. Chelsea est optimiste. Chelsea espère finaliser dans les prochains jours en échelonnant le paiement. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 8, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Rio Ferdinand warns Chelsea about making a move for Koulibaly Video: ‘He’s got wing mirrors’ – Ferdinand and Hargreaves laud Liverpool target Video: Insigne gives Napoli hope with late first-half penalty at Barcelona

According to ESPN, Chelsea are confident of landing the 21-year-old for between £70-75m, despite the German outfit holding out for £90m for their prized asset.

Havertz looks set to team up with international teammate Timo Werner in what could shape up to be one of the Premier League’s most devastating attacking lines, with Hakim Ziyech’s signature also secured.

Havertz has impressed in the Bundesliga for several years now, the ace looks ready to test himself in respectably a much more competitive and popular league in the English top-flight.

This will undoubtedly be the best news of the night for Chelsea fans, who are losing 2-1 in their second-leg Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, meaning they’re down 5-1 on aggregate.