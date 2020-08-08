What Zidane said in response to question on his future at Real Madrid after CL exit

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has dismissed any doubts over his future at the club after their exit from the Champions League at Man City on Friday night.

Given their recent history in the competition and the success that they’ve enjoyed under the Frenchman, it would have been hugely disappointing for the Spanish giants to see their run come to an end in the round-of-16 stage this year.

SEE MORE: Video: Classy exchange between Zidane and Guardiola after full-time in Man City win over Real Madrid

It’s softened by their La Liga title triumph, but that seemingly wasn’t enough for Zidane to avoid questions over his future at the Bernabeu.

However, the Real Madrid boss was clear in his intention and insisted that he will be in charge ahead of next season.

“Next year we will see what we are going to do. We have to finish, for now, and rest a little. And then we will see,” he is quoted as saying by AS. “Well, I’m here, I’m the coach of Madrid until something happens. I’m here, of course.

“I don’t have to think about anything. I’m Madrid’s manager, and that’s it. There are no more questions to ask in this regard. Now we are all going to rest and we will return to have a great season.”

That seems pretty emphatic in that he will be planning for the new campaign, and he will undoubtedly be itching to not only defend their domestic crown, but also get back to competing for the Champions League moving forward.

Time will tell if he is able to bring in reinforcements to help with that process, but for now, there will be time to rest and enjoy a short break before the grind begins all over again next month.

Given Zidane has delivered 11 trophies in his time as Real Madrid boss and has already departed once before returning, it may well ultimately come down to him and what he wishes to do moving forward.