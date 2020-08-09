“0/10 performance” and “wake up call” – These Celtic fans are furious after Kilmarnock draw

Celtic have put a lot of attention and talk into winning their tenth straight league title, but they didn’t look up for it today at all.

They dropped their first points of the season after a lacklustre performance against Kilmarnock today, and you can be sure that Neil Lennon won’t be happy with the performance today.

Celtic played with no imagination in the final third and star man Odsonne Edouard kept dropping deeper and deeper, so chances were at a premium.

Kilmarnock played well and occasionally looked threatening on the break, but you know their game plan is going perfectly when Celtic were reduced to Scott Brown having speculative efforts from distance.

This draw means that Rangers take a two point advantage over their rivals already, and the Celtic fans were not happy about the performance at all:

Shocking performance. The fact that there seems to be no change in the way we play despite that not working clearly shows that the current players don’t seem up to the task and the manager must take the blame for it. Second game of the season and we look flat and out of ideas. — Vfl Cloudy (@VflCloudy) August 9, 2020

Im not going to blame the pitch, kilmarnock deserved a point. Very poor from @CelticFC lack of urgency, no goal threat and some awful passing. I'd hope some quality is in the pipeline as we certainly need it. HH — Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) August 9, 2020

Celtic will be waiting a long long time to drop parity back with Rangers never mind top the table. Awful. James Forrest with a 0/10 Performance and Scott Brown as well retire on that evidence. — Cahir May (@CM_11) August 9, 2020

Awful performance from Celtic today. — Dee (@cardboardjonny) August 9, 2020

Absolutely pathetic from start to finish, in a season that we can’t afford to be dropping points especially against teams like this, big game players gone into hiding, embarrassing — c ?? (@hctelfih) August 9, 2020

A wake up call for all the people that think tens a defo , apparently we are gonna stroll this season but aye no bother dropped points already. — TheOriginalKdog (@KdogOriginal) August 9, 2020

There’s a long way to go so there’s no need to overreact, but Rangers don’t do well under pressure so the last thing Celtic need is to let them build up a lead.