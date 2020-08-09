Menu

“0/10 performance” and “wake up call” – These Celtic fans are furious after Kilmarnock draw

Celtic FC
Celtic have put a lot of attention and talk into winning their tenth straight league title, but they didn’t look up for it today at all.

They dropped their first points of the season after a lacklustre performance against Kilmarnock today, and you can be sure that Neil Lennon won’t be happy with the performance today.

Celtic played with no imagination in the final third and star man Odsonne Edouard kept dropping deeper and deeper, so chances were at a premium.

Kilmarnock played well and occasionally looked threatening on the break, but you know their game plan is going perfectly when Celtic were reduced to Scott Brown having speculative efforts from distance.

This draw means that Rangers take a two point advantage over their rivals already, and the Celtic fans were not happy about the performance at all:

There’s a long way to go so there’s no need to overreact, but Rangers don’t do well under pressure so the last thing Celtic need is to let them build up a lead.