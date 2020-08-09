Andrea Pirlo identifies his first two Juventus targets – including the new version of himself

It’s perfectly common for talented youngsters to be dubbed the new version of an international star, but rarely do you see them play for the player they’ve been likened to.

Sandro Tonali was the standout for a poor Brescia team this season and he’s been likened to Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo in a report from Goal.com, although they aren’t the only ones to make that claim.

Tonali does look a lot like Pirlo so it’s easy to understand that comparison, but he tends to play with more energy and aggression so there are elements of Rino Gattuso in there too.

A recent report from Juvefc quoted some claims from Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, and it appears that Tonali is on Pirlo’s wish list following his appointment at Juve.

They suggest that Juve will now focus on younger talent rather than signing established starts, so Tonali and Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo are the prime targets.

Moving to Juventus would be a big step for both players and they’ve shown they have the talent to handle it, but it could also result in constant comparisons with the boss which might not help Tonali if he struggles.