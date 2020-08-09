Arsenal ace sends ‘always together’ hint to target who has agreed transfer with Gunners

Arsenal defender David Luiz has taken to his Instagram story to share a picture of the moment he wished transfer target Willian a happy birthday.

Luiz posted a screenshot of a FaceTime chat with his close friend, tagging the picture with the caption ‘always together’ which no doubt serves that the duo will be reunited at Arsenal very soon.

According to ESPN, Willian has agreed a three-year deal worth £100,000-a-week with the Gunners, with the ace’s move to Mikel Arteta’s side on a free transfer set to be announced later this month.

Willian confirmed that he will ‘move on’ from Chelsea after 7 years with the Blues in an emotional post on social media earlier today, everything is shaping up for the Gunners to announce the ace soon.

Take a look at the heartwarming moment between the duo below:

David Luiz on Instagram story, on FaceTime with Willian: “Always together ?? Happy bday my bro @willianborges88” [IG: davidluiz_4] #afc pic.twitter.com/6hUYXBZn2P — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 9, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Enquiry made: Arsenal approach French giants over £36m rated midfielder Willian makes official statement on Chelsea departure amid Arsenal transfer links These Manchester United fans excited as target Sancho parties with Red Devils supporting rapper

Willian and Luiz have played together for both Chelsea and the Brazilian national team, it’s clear that the duo have got a very close relationship, which will help the winger settle at the Emirates Stadium.

The recruitment of an experienced winger could be an ideal move by the north London outfit, who should be looking for a tried and tested option to keep club-record signing Nicolas Pepe on his toes.