Arsenal reportedly face entering the market for the signing of a new goalkeeper this summer due to concerns over Bernd Leno’s injury.

The German shot-stopper has been out of action since the Gunners’ defeat against Brighton in their Premier League clash in June, and Emiliano Martinez has impressed whilst filling in in his place.

The Argentine had spent a lot of time out on loan or just warming the bench for Arsenal down the years, but took his chance with some strong performances to help Mikel Arteta’s side win the FA Cup.

Leno’s situation seems to be a concern for Arsenal, however, with the Sun reporting that it could persuade the north Londoners to sign a new ‘keeper in time for the start of next season in September.

AFC fans may be keen to see more of Martinez, but it could also be a smart move to ensure Arteta has more options in that position if Martinez cannot maintain his little purple patch of form.

Leno has been an important player for Arsenal and it would be a blow if his injury kept him out for an extended period.

The Sun report that the club will make checks on his current status in the coming week.