Arsenal could reportedly make some big changes to their squad in this summer’s transfer window as Mikel Arteta eyes a potential £100million spending spree.

However, the Gunners boss will have to sell as many as six players if he wants to be able to afford his top targets, with a number of players’ Emirates Stadium futures seemingly in doubt.

Arsenal want a permanent deal for £30m-rated Dani Ceballos after his impressive season on loan from Real Madrid, while Thomas Partey is being eyed up and will cost £45m, and Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is also a target at around £25m, according to the Sun.

The report adds, however, that funding these signings could mean the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mohamed Elneny all have to be axed.

Arsenal fans probably won’t be too fussed about seeing most of those players heading out of the exit door, with Mkhitaryan and Elneny struggling before being sent out on loan.

Meanwhile, Guendouzi and Torreira have not really lived up to expectations in midfield, with Partey and Ceballos surely huge upgrades in that area of the pitch.

Gabriel, meanwhile, has shone in Ligue 1 and would surely be a big step up from Mustafi in defence.

Selling Maitland-Niles seems a little risky as he is a versatile young player who looks a useful member of Arteta’s squad, and with the potential to continue improving and fighting for a starting place.