Arsenal are reportedly looking the favourites to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman has struggled during his time in La Liga, but it seems he’s still a target for Arsenal this summer in a potential £27million deal, according to Don Balon.

Lemar looked a huge talent at previous club Monaco, but has just never quite seemed the right fit for the style of play of Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

It could be that Lemar will be able to revive his career with a move to Arsenal, who play a more attacking style of football under Mikel Arteta.

Still only 24 years of age, Lemar has time to improve and fulfil his enormous potential, so Arsenal fans will be hoping this move can work out and give Arteta more options in attack next season.

Don Balon claim Lemar wants to leave and could move for as little as £27m, which they say represents a huge loss on what Atletico spent to sign him from Monaco.

That could end up being a bargain for Arsenal, who surely won’t have as much money as their rivals this summer when it comes to transfer spending.