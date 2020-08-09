Arsenal look to have been given a huge opportunity with regards to their Thomas Partey transfer interest this summer.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey is a target for Arsenal, CaughtOffside understands, and it may now be that there’s a possibility for the Gunners to bring him in in a swap deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is now a transfer target for Atletico, with the Uruguay international’s Emirates Stadium future looking in some doubt.

Torreira started brightly for Arsenal but has fallen out of favour in recent times after a lack of real impact in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Mundo Deportivo claim Atletico are now interested in signing him, and while Partey is not mentioned, one imagines AFC could use this interest to their advantage.

Arteta would surely view Partey as a major upgrade on Torreira, but if Diego Simeone is keen on the former Sampdoria man, there is surely some potential for an exchange to be discussed.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be following this with some interest, as Partey might well be too expensive without the club being able to bring his price down by offering a player in return.