According to the Mirror, Arsenal are prepared to pay off outcast Mesut Ozil in a bid to free up transfer funds for the summer.

It’s claimed that the Gunners are willing to offer the attacking midfielder a fee to cut his contract short, or they’ll even subsidise his £350,000-a-week wages in an effort to move the ace on to another club.

The Mirror add that the 31-year-old has one year left on his lucrative deal, reporting that Ozil does not wish to leave the Gunners (who would on a salary like that), who are desperate to free up funds.

The decision to make Ozil the club’s highest earner in January 2018 has proved to be one of the north London outfit’s worst pieces of business ever, the playmaker has been an outcast since that moment.

After a torrid time under Unai Emery, Ozil seemed to have become an important player under former teammate Mikel Arteta for some time, but he’s found himself wallowing on the sidelines once again.

Ozil is certainly not the player he once was, the World Cup winner has only managed one goal and three assists this season.

The Mirror add that Arsenal are focusing on the the free transfer recruitment of Willian, a new contract for skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and much-needed defensive reinforcements.

With these targets in mind, the Gunners would reportedly like to part with troublesome midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, veteran defender Sokratis, the out on loan Henrikh Mkhitaryan and even promising academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Securing an exit for Ozil would certainly free up a massive chunk of funds, the Gunners should be prioritising that at this moment in time.