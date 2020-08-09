According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have received two formal bids for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is up for sale this summer.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Schalke have rejected the chance to sign the ace permanently after having the centre-back on loan from January until the end of their season.

It’s added that the promising Frenchman has returned to Catalonia, with the La Liga powerhouses hoping to net around €25m from the 20-year-old’s sale.

MD claim that Everton and AC Milan are interested in the France Under-20s talent, whilst also citing reports that another Premier League side in Leicester have entered the race for Todibo.

Barcelona will make a hefty profit if their €25m demands are met, with MD reporting that the Catalan outfit only signed Todibo for a fee of €1m back in January 2019.

It’s also suggested that Barcelona are by no means rushing the sale of the promising defender, hinting that they’ll hold out for their price-tag before parting ways with the ace.

Todibo has only made five first-team appearances for Barcelona, with the ace playing the full 90 minutes in just one of these outings.

Todibo did make 10 appearances during his time at Schalke but he failed to show consistency, he was shaky when the Bundesliga restarted and was then sidelined with an injury.

Regardless, he’s show enough glimpses of potential to warrant a move for a considerable fee to a side that for his sake will hopefully make him a starter to get his development back on track.