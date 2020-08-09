Chelsea have endured one of their worst nights in the Champions League after a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich over two legs.

The Blues were battered 7-1 on aggregate by their Bundesliga opponents, with Frank Lampard’s side simply outclassed by far superior opponents across the whole tie.

It’s been a disappointing end to the season for Chelsea, who only just scraped into the top four before being beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

They then followed that up by conceding seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time in their history, according to Opta Joe…

7 – Chelsea have shipped seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time in their history. Porous. pic.twitter.com/kBC7lCZuXV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2020

That’s not the kind of record Lampard will be wanting to set at Chelsea, with the promising young manager generally doing a decent job in his first season in charge.

It’s been a big step up, however, for the CFC legend, whose only previous experience in management was in the Championship with Derby County last term.

The Premier League has proven a challenge for Lampard, but the Champions League even more so, it would seem.

Blues fans will now just hope the club continue to back Lampard to make major investments in the transfer market this summer as it’s clear this squad needs rebuilding and that not all the blame lies at the manager’s door.