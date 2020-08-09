Chelsea could get €20m for outcast as he prepares to halve his salary to force an exit

Usually a player or a club will need to make some kind of financial sacrifice to force a move when things aren’t going well, but it’s rare to see both parties being willing to take a financial hit.

The Express reported that Chelsea agreed to pay almost £40m for Tiemoue Bakayoko in 2017, and he looked like a brilliant signing after a successful time at Monaco.

For whatever reason it just hasn’t worked out, and he’s been sent out on various loan spells after failing to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

We’ve now reached a point where a permanent exit looks like the best option, but a report from Football-Italia shows how desperate both parties are to make that happen.

They quote La Gazzetta dello Sport in saying that Bakayoko is so desperate to secure a return to AC Milan that he’s willing to halve his wage to make it happen.

As for Chelsea, they go on to say that they are asking for €20m to let him go, which means they will sell him for less than half of what they paid for him.

The problem could be that Milan are only willing to pay €15m at this point, but it might be worth Chelsea taking that offer and moving on.