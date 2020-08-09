“Zero awareness” – Chelsea duo singled out for strong criticism after Bayern Munich mauling

Rio Ferdinand has slammed the performances of two Chelsea defenders in particular after their heavy defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The pundit laid into both Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri for their role in some of the Bayern goals, with the Bavarian giants winning 7-1 on aggregate in what represents a new low for the Blues in a European tie.

Ferdinand was clearly not impressed, as he spoke on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, about Christensen’s lack of awareness against in-form Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

“Look at his position, he drifts into the middle of the pitch, he goes away from the man that’s got 50-plus goals in the season, zero awareness,” Ferdinand said.

“This is top level, it’s not easy, but if you’re not aware in these situations of who you’re playing against and the danger men on the pitch you get punished.”

The Poland international had a superb game, scoring twice and also picking up two assists at the Allianz Arena, and Christensen really should have done better to keep close to him at key moments.

Ferdinand added that Emerson Palmieri needed to be more vocal to help his team-mates out at the back, with the pundit slamming the general lack of communication and leadership in that Chelsea back line.

“The ball is wide, if you do not communicate and talk and help each other in the box, you will be punished,” Ferdinand said.

“Not one of these players, I swear to you has spoken, has said a word, muttered anything to the other to say, ‘Listen, man on your shoulder, drop back’.

‘The left-back there, Emerson, he has to be the one talking to the likes of Kurt Zouma.

“You’re governed by your full-back there, the person on the opposite side of the pitch, Emerson, he’s the guy that should be communicating and the guys on the edge of the box. They can see everything there, but they don’t.

“You don’t see one player’s head turn until the ball’s gone past them. The ball’s gone past the two centre-backs and they’re standing there startled. It’s comical almost.”