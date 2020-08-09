Chelsea look to beat newly promoted side to defender by almost doubling their £22m offer

The gap between the Championship and the Premier League on the pitch and financially is bigger than ever, and it appears that Leeds may find that out the hard way.

Ben White had a successful loan spell at Leeds from Brighton and it’s clear that they want to make that permanent, but the Mirror have indicated that the bigger boys are now getting involved.

They indicate that Leeds have already had two bids rejected for the defender, with the most recent one coming to around £22m.

That’s a long way off Brighton’s asking price of £40m, so Leeds were clearly hoping that a compromise could be found.

The problem for Leeds is the report now suggests that Chelsea are looking to sign White, and they are more than happy to pay that amount.

You have to think they would also be able to offer a vastly superior wage even if Leeds did find an agreement with Brighton, so it’s hard to see the permanent move happening.

It would be a surprising one from Chelsea because it looks like they are moving back towards throwing money at established stars in the transfer market, so it would be a gamble to sign someone who’s main experience was in the Championship.

Nothing has been agreed with any team at this point, but it looks like Leeds may need to find a back-up plan or two.