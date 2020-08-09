Rio Ferdinand tells Frank Lampard the two transfers needed at Chelsea

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has identified two problem areas at Chelsea following the humiliating nature of their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Blues suffered one of their worst results in Europe as they were battered 7-1 by Bayern to exit the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Clearly, it’s fairly obvious where Chelsea manager Frank Lampard needs to strengthen this summer, with many of the club’s current defensive players a far cry from the world class names who played there during Ferdinand’s day.

The former Man Utd defender will have come against big names like John Terry, William Gallas and Ricardo Carvalho, plus Petr Cech in goal behind them, and this current crop is nowhere near that standard.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Ferdinand made it clear CFC need to be looking at defence and goal in the transfer market this summer, and we imagine few would argue with this analysis.

“I think Frank’s done his work early, that’s good business [signing Werner and Ziyech],” Ferdinand said.

“I think now he has to look at the other end of the pitch because that’s an area that when you want to win things, big trophies, which Frank will be wanting to do.

“That’s the demands of that club, the foundations in the centre-half area, goalkeeper have to be strong.”