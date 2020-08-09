Why Leverkusen’s tough approach with Chelsea over Havertz transfer is unlikely to work

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly playing hardball over Kai Havertz’s transfer fee as Chelsea pursue a deal.

However, reliable journalist Jan Age Fjortoft does not expect this strategy to work.

As he explains in his tweet below, Fjortoft expects Havertz could be cleared to join Chelsea for some way below Leverkusen’s asking price because they simply don’t have the financial strength to use this strategy successfully…

Re: Havertz It’s very interesting how similar the Sancho – and Havertz deals are.

But there is a big difference. Leverkusen don’t have the recourses to use the same strategy as Dortmund. That’s why I think Leverkusen won’t get 100, but probably agree on 75-80 — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 9, 2020

Chelsea fans will hope this is accurate, with the Blues having to wait some time now to get this exciting deal done.

The Germany international is one of the most promising young players in the world and looks ideal for Chelsea as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

Kevin Palmer has also tweeted an update on the Havertz transfer saga today, saying CFC could finally confirm his move after Leverkusen’s Europa League campaign comes to an end…

There are now suggestions that Kai Havertz’s move to Chelsea will be confirmed soon after Leverkusen’s Europa League campaign ends. Personal terms were never going to be an issue and Havertz has set his heart on the move to Chelsea #CFC pic.twitter.com/lMS2D9uuBR — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) August 9, 2020

Chelsea will no doubt want to get Havertz for a reasonable price, though in truth even if they paid Leverkusen’s highest demands he could end up being well worth it in the future.