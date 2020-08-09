Menu

Why Leverkusen’s tough approach with Chelsea over Havertz transfer is unlikely to work

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly playing hardball over Kai Havertz’s transfer fee as Chelsea pursue a deal.

However, reliable journalist Jan Age Fjortoft does not expect this strategy to work.

As he explains in his tweet below, Fjortoft expects Havertz could be cleared to join Chelsea for some way below Leverkusen’s asking price because they simply don’t have the financial strength to use this strategy successfully…

Chelsea fans will hope this is accurate, with the Blues having to wait some time now to get this exciting deal done.

The Germany international is one of the most promising young players in the world and looks ideal for Chelsea as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

Kevin Palmer has also tweeted an update on the Havertz transfer saga today, saying CFC could finally confirm his move after Leverkusen’s Europa League campaign comes to an end…

Chelsea will no doubt want to get Havertz for a reasonable price, though in truth even if they paid Leverkusen’s highest demands he could end up being well worth it in the future.

