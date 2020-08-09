Juventus hiring Andrea Pirlo as their new manager will reportedly see the club end their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

According to various Italian papers such as Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, as translated by Football Italia, it seems new Juve boss Pirlo is not interested in previous Maurizio Sarri target Jorginho.

Instead, the reports suggest he’ll go after highly-rated Brescia midfield starlet Sandro Tonali instead, in what could be a useful boost for Chelsea.

The Blues won’t want to be losing big names this summer after a difficult season that ended in big disappointment with an FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal and elimination from the Champions League after a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich.

Jorginho hasn’t always been a regular starter for Frank Lampard’s side this season, but he remains an important, experienced member of the team.

The Italy international was brought to Chelsea under Sarri and a link-up at Juventus might have made sense for him.

Now, however, there perhaps isn’t as much of a reason for Jorginho to look to leave Stamford Bridge, as Pirlo reportedly doesn’t want him.

Juventus were dumped out of the Champions League this week as well, replacing Sarri with Pirlo after failing to get past Lyon.