The agent of Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly opened talks over a surprise potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo’s Juve side have just been dumped out of the Champions League by Lyon, in what will no doubt be seen as a hugely disappointing result from a club who’d have hoped to finally win the trophy this season.

Ronaldo won the Champions League four times as a Real Madrid player and will have been signed by Juventus to boost their hopes of finally getting their hands on Europe’s top club competition.

Still, the Portugal international’s heroics were not enough to see Juventus past Lyon, and Foot Mercato now claim this could lead to a departure from the Serie A champions.

They claim talks have already taken place between Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and PSG chief Leonardo, and it will be interesting to see how this develops.

PSG have signed a number of the world’s best players in recent years and a move for Ronaldo would be up there with their most exciting.

Despite his age, Ronaldo has been in superb form for much of this season, scoring 37 goals in 46 games in all competitions.

The 35-year-old would surely continue to shine in the relatively less competitive Ligue 1 if he did get his move to the Parc des Princes.