Chelsea and Manchester United may reportedly have been given a significant boost following recent links with a transfer swoop for Declan Rice.

The young West Ham midfielder has impressed in the Premier League in recent seasons, and looks like he could easily make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

Rice’s fine form has seen him linked with Chelsea by the Times, while Manchester United could also be in the running for the England international, according to Football Insider.

In a boost to those clubs, it now looks like West Ham face cashing in on Rice for around £70million this summer or else they won’t be able to afford to make any signings of their own, according to the Sun.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea or United would pay quite that much for Rice, but it might well be a decent investment.

The Blues have had a poor season defensively, so could do with signing the youngster either to fill in at centre-back or to offer more protection to the defence from a defensive midfield role.

Man Utd have been similarly unconvincing at times this term, so would surely benefit from freshening things up a little, either by bringing in a better partner for Harry Maguire, or a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.

The Sun suggest West Ham could sell some other players, but it seems they’d accept £70m to let Rice go as they seem increasingly likely to allow a departure for their star player.