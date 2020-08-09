Some Arsenal fans are convinced that defensive target Gabriel Magalhaes is on the way to the Emirates Stadium after current club Lille dropped a couple of prominent transfer hints.

The 22-year-old was left out of Lille’s squad for their pre-season friendly defeat to Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar yesterday, with the French side also handing his No.4 shirt to another player.

It was recently reported that the centre-back prefers a move to Arsenal over Manchester United, with the ace impressed by the north London outfit’s pitch for his services.

The €30m-rated Brazilian certainly seems set to be cashed in on by Lille this summer following the recent developments, they’ve already landed Gabriel’s replacement in Sven Botman as well.

Les onze Dogues alignés par Christophe Galtier pour ce match amical ?#AZLOSC pic.twitter.com/EEFh4oCfPl — LOSC (@losclive) August 8, 2020

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the news:

Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhães has been left out of Lille’s squad for their friendly today. Make of it what you will. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 8, 2020

Gabriel is defo coming to Arsenal:

– His number 4 shirt has been taken at Lille

– He wasn’t in Lille’s squad for their friendly

– His shirt is no longer in the Lille website surely that means he’s leaving Lille.

maybe not to us but he is leaving, just hope it is us — sakas step brother? (@SakaLacaBOOOM) August 8, 2020

Welcome to Emirates stadium @gabrielmaga — Jacob Deng (@jacobbior) August 8, 2020

Gabriel has been left out of the Lille squad of the friendly against AZ, someone else is wearing the number 4 and you can’t print Gabriel on the new Lille jersey ? #afc pic.twitter.com/wX0udgAdew — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) August 8, 2020

I’m hearing Gabriel Magalhães is not in Lille’s squad for their friendly today, his Nº4 is given to an other player and now not available on the online store. Surely he is on his way to Arsenal? ??? — Foxey (@foxseabirds) August 8, 2020

– Touched his hat when a fan asked him to do so if he was joining

– follows Willian on Insta

– Cousin Instagram wears Arsenal kit

-Tete á Teté with Pepe Insta

-Shirt has been removed from the Lille online store

-Excluded for friendly Gabriel Magalhaes ..HERE ..WE…?? — Timo-Pekko Quasimodo from Timbuktu ?? ?? (@Stifmeister_007) August 8, 2020

Gabriel established himself as a starter for Lille around 18 months ago now, the ace has gone from strength to strength since, helping the French outfit finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season.

Gabriel also played every minute of Lille’s Champions League group stage games last season, so it’s hardly as though the former Brazil Under-20s starlet is a vastly inexperienced prospect.

The wide interest in the ace can likely also be explained by the fact that he’s left-footed – it’s very rare to find top central defenders like this, with teams ready to break the bank to do so.

Mikel Arteta’s former employers Manchester City have done so twice in the last couple of years, with the big-money signings of Aymeric Laporte and now Nathan Ake.

Arteta needs to improve Arsenal’s defence if he’s serious about reestablishing the side as a Champions League worthy team, with veterans like David Luiz and Sokratis – a fresher face in needed at the back.