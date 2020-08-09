According to SempreMilan via Italian outlet Calciomercato, out-of-favour Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is amongst the players on AC Milan’s shortlist as they prioritise a move for a winger this summer.

Calciomercato report that Lingard’s representative, super agent Mino Raiola, has held talks with Milan over a possible switch, but the ace is not considering to be the San Siro outfit’s top target.

It’s added that the 27-year-old’s contract expires next summer, with United valuing the attacking midfielder at €15m.

Whilst Lingard may not be the prime target for Stefano Pioli’s side, he may just be the most realistic.

Fiorentina phenom Federico Chiesa is also eyed, but a mammoth €70m fee would be needed to recruit the star, whilst Werder Bremen inside forward Milot Rashica is valued at €30m.

The final option for the Rossoneri is trickster Gerard Deulofeu, who enjoyed a loan spell with the Italian giants back in 2017, the ace is expected to be available for cut-price duo to Watford’s relegation.

As per the Times (subscription required), Lingard is ‘likely’ to head for the exit door this summer after a disappointing couple of seasons.

Lingard has dropped down the side’s pecking order after a rough patch which began shortly after the 2018 World Cup, whilst the ace is often ridiculed for his woes – compassion is needed as the Times add that the United academy graduate has dealt with personal struggles during this period.

Lingard took care and homeschooled his younger siblings when his mother fell ill, the star has also become a father for the first time during this period, it hasn’t been easy for the ace.

Yes Lingard’s performances haven’t been amazing but he deserves credit and respect for continuing to keep himself available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his boyhood club during such tough times.

Lingard has only started 20 of his 39 appearances this season, contributing four goals and two assists – most of which have come against respectably much weaker opposition in cup competitions.