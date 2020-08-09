Enquiry made: Arsenal approach French giants over £36m rated midfielder

It still seems certain that Arsenal will add to their midfield this summer, but it’s not clear if they do have money to spend or how reliant they will be on selling players first.

The Sun reported on the latest with their midfield hunt, and this could be interesting for a couple of reasons.

They claim that Arsenal have approached Marseille over Morgan Sanson, who could be available for around £36m this summer.

They also go on to say that he would be seen as a direct replacement for Matteo Guendouzi, who’s expected to leave for about £20m.

If that plays out then it would mean Arsenal will need to find around £16m to make the improvement to the midfield, but they are very different players.

Guendouzi is an energetic player who gets around the pitch and can be rash on occasion, which can be a blessing and a curse.

Sanson is a much more intelligent midfielder who tends to drift around the pitch and his use of the ball is excellent, but he won’t offer as much energy or defensive ability.

Mikel Arteta will be very aware that his team has performed well with Guendouzi out of the team, so it’s more likely that he sees Sanson as a player he likes rather than having to find a replacement for someone he doesn’t want to use anymore.

There’s nothing to suggest that this is any more than an enquiry at this stage, but it’s another name for Arsenal fans to keep an eye on.