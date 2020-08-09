Former player urges Man United to make a move and beat Liverpool to £30m rated world-class midfielder

Usually a club will look at their weakest areas and try to sign players to strengthen there, but occasionally a world class payer will become available, even if you don’t need them.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes and the rejuvenation of Paul Pogba means United have no need for another creative midfielder, but Owen Hargreaves is desperate for them to make a move for Thiago Alcantara.

The Manchester Evening News reported on these comments, and they confirmed that Liverpool had been heavily linked with the Bayern man, and a fee of around £30m was touted.

They also point out that United tried to sign him back in 2013, so he’s a player who’s been on the club’s radar before.

The report looked at his comments on BT Sport, where he had this to say about the Bayern star:

“They (Liverpool) don’t have him (a player like him). On his day, he’s one of the top five midfielders in the world.”

“At the Bridge, we were blown away by him. As good as Liverpool are, he walks into their starting XI.”

“I think everybody needs him. Man United, Arsenal, anybody would take him. He’s one of those players, if you played with him, you’d be blown away by how good he is. The only issue he’s had is injuries. He’s had big injuries at Bayern.”

It’s interesting that he tries to make the point that United should sign him, because it’s hard to see where he would actually fit in.

The idea of Pogba, Fernandes and Thiago in the same midfield is incredible and they would create chances all day long, but there would also be a defensive weakness too.

The report suggests that Jadon Sancho is still United’s main priority, so it’s hard to see this happening.

There’s no doubt that he’s a world class player, but signing him just so Liverpool didn’t get him would be a very questionable approach to recruitment.