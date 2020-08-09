Former Real Madrid president offers a potential solution for the Gareth Bale situation

Although Gareth Bale is doing a good impression of a player who is content to see out his Real Madrid contract and pick up a big wage, there must be part of him that wants to be a regular player for someone again.

The problem is always going to be finding a club who can meet his and Real’s demands when it comes to a transfer, but something has to give soon.

The Mirror recently reported that he didn’t play against Man City in the Champions League because he refused to be part of the squad, while they also point out that he’s on £600k a week in Spain.

Realistically that means Real will need to take some kind of financial hit just to get him out the door, and a recent report from Mundo Deportivo has hinted at a possible solution.

They quote former President Ramon Calderon who was speaking to The BBC, and he suggested that a loan move might be the best option.

At least that would allow Real to find a team who could pay some of his wages, while potential buyers won’t be put off by the potential burden of his contract for more than one season if the move doesn’t work out.

Unfortunately there’s no indication that any team has tabled such an offer at this point, but it does look like the ideal solution.