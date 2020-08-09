Kylian Mbappe boost for Real Madrid as report suggests their masterplan is coming together

Although we’ve seen that some transfers can happen very quickly and out of nowhere, it tends to be the case that that Real Madrid take a long time to get their man.

The current financial situation always meant that a big name signing looked very unlikely this summer, so they’ve been forced to play the long game.

It appears that Kylian Mbappe is the main target, and supporters will be interested to hear that things appear to be going to plan.

A report from Sport looked at the prospect of the transfer happening a few weeks ago, and it appeared that it hinged on him not signing a new deal with PSG.

That report indicated that Real planned to make their move next summer, with Mbappe’s contract running out in the summer of 2022.

That would put PSG in a position where they would need to accept a cut price fee or lose him for nothing the year after, but a contract renewal would completely ruin that.

Things get more interesting when a more recent story from Get Football News France looked at some PSG contract situations, and there are two major points here.

That report actually focusses on Neymar and indicates that he would look to sign a new deal, which is surprising when you consider some of his antics last season.

The knock on-effect here gives Real Madrid two boosts – firstly if PSG keep Neymar then they will be more inclined to sell Mbappe, and that report also suggests that Mbappe’s contract talks are not going well at all.

There’s still plenty of time for things to change and perhaps a new contract will be agreed, but things are quietly coming together for Real Madrid in their plans to sign the French star.