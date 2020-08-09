Robert Lewandowski has become the first player in 16 years to contribute three or more goals in a Champions League game after a superb performance against Chelsea.

The Poland international is in excellent form at the moment, with an incredible record of 53 goals in 44 games in all competitions this season.

On top of that, Lewandowski picked up two goals and two assists against Chelsea last night, following on from one goal and two assists in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

That means Lewandowski was involved in every one of Bayern’s seven goals over both legs, with Opta Joe noting this makes him the first player to become involved in three or more goals in a single game since Luis Figo did it for Real Madrid against Roma back in 2004…

7 – Robert Lewandowski was involved in all seven of Bayern Munich's goals against Chelsea in the Champions League this season (3 goals, 4 assists). He was the first player to register 3+ goals and assists against an opponent in a season since Luis Figo in 2004/05 vs Roma. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/6YnMObD34i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2020

That’s some feat by Lewandowski, and many fans have replied to the post commenting that he’s the best player in the world at the moment.

The 31-year-old certainly looks like he’ll be a decisive player for the rest of the Champions League this month, and if he goes on to help Bayern win the competition he can feel very hard done by that this year’s Ballon d’Or has been cancelled…

Best player in the world. — ? (@LilHaydar) August 8, 2020

And he won't win the Balon. A crime imo. — Rasen, Otaku of Tsushima (@RasenRendanX) August 8, 2020

Now. NO! — Kirk Junior (@KirkJunior5) August 8, 2020

Gotta feel for Lewa… poor lad got robbed of Ballon D’Or this year — ???????? (@ayaaz_hakimi) August 8, 2020

Lewandowski is the best no.9 in the world absolutely incredible. — Jordan Foster (@wooly_nufc) August 9, 2020

Best striker in the world right now: Robert Lewandowski https://t.co/Ylz6iah8qf — Loy Okézie ? (@LoyMedia) August 9, 2020

Lewandowski is easily the best player in the world the now. Robbed of the balon d’or this year. — jamie (@jamiegrayy95) August 9, 2020

#Lewandowski has proven he’s the best striker in the world, and if it wasn’t for this stupid pandemic, he would’ve won the Ballon D’Or #UCL — EnKay (@KStelski) August 9, 2020

Lewandowski is easily the best number 9 in the world — . (@CFC_elnino9) August 8, 2020

Correction: Best player in the world atm — Ajibola Ponce De Leon Jnr. (@AJIBOLA_JNR) August 9, 2020