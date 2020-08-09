Menu

“Best player in the world” – Robert Lewandowski becomes first player in 16 years to do this in a CL match and these fans are impressed

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Robert Lewandowski has become the first player in 16 years to contribute three or more goals in a Champions League game after a superb performance against Chelsea.

The Poland international is in excellent form at the moment, with an incredible record of 53 goals in 44 games in all competitions this season.

MORE: Video: Lewandowski scores wonderful no-look penalty as Chelsea concede early spot-kick

On top of that, Lewandowski picked up two goals and two assists against Chelsea last night, following on from one goal and two assists in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

That means Lewandowski was involved in every one of Bayern’s seven goals over both legs, with Opta Joe noting this makes him the first player to become involved in three or more goals in a single game since Luis Figo did it for Real Madrid against Roma back in 2004…

More Stories / Latest News

That’s some feat by Lewandowski, and many fans have replied to the post commenting that he’s the best player in the world at the moment.

The 31-year-old certainly looks like he’ll be a decisive player for the rest of the Champions League this month, and if he goes on to help Bayern win the competition he can feel very hard done by that this year’s Ballon d’Or has been cancelled…

More Stories Robert Lewandowski