According to the Sun, Liverpool are keen on a move for Bournemouth ace David Brooks this summer, with Jurgen Klopp wishing to strengthen in the wide areas ahead of next season.

The Sun claim that the Premier League champions would consider a £35m move for the 23-year-old this summer, Bournemouth recruited the ace for £12m from Sheffield United in the summer of 2018.

Considering how honest Klopp was when it came to Liverpool’s restricted budget for the summer, as per the Mirror, we find it very hard to believe that the Reds are truly considering a £35m swoop.

This isn’t to say that the Merseyside outfit aren’t interested in Brooks though, he enjoyed an impressive debut season with the now relegated Cherries, but has been limited due to injury troubles this term.

All of Brooks’ nine appearances this term came after the restart, the ace missed the majority of the season with an ankle injury that was suffered in pre-season.

Bournemouth have a couple of other attacking talents that seem in line to return to the top-flight after relegation in the likes of Josh King and Callum Wilson as well.

The Cherries have already cashed in on Nathan Ake in a big-money switch that’s taken the ace to City.

Brooks starred in his debut season for the South Coast outfit, contributing seven goals and five assists in the top-flight, after a campaign mostly spent on the sidelines it will be interesting to see how Brooks does next season.

Klopp could certainly do with another quality wide attacker to act as an alternative to and challenge superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Wales international Brooks would be a fine recruit for any top-flight side heading into next season.