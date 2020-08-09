Signing a backup for an established star is always hard, because you need to target a certain type of player for the role.

Ideally you need someone who is looking to step up to a higher level or a young prospect who is still developing – and it looks like Liverpool will sort out their full back depth with a combination of the two.

Everybody knows that Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will play when they’re fit, but there was a worrying lack of depth in the team.

It appears the left back spot will be backed up by Kostas Tsimikas, after The Guardian confirmed that Liverpool had agreed a deal with Olympiacos to secure his signature.

The 24 year old is on the verge of the Greek national team and looks like a decent player, so it will be interesting to see if he can put pressure on Andy Robertson.

On the right hand side they do have Joe Gomez who can fill in if required, but Neco Williams has started to force his way into the team, and Goal have indicated that he’s set to be rewarded with a new five year deal.

He has filled in at left back but he’s naturally right sided, and the report suggests that Jurgen Klopp now sees him as a first team player.

It’s a curious situation because they will only get to play if something goes wrong with the starters, but it looks like the squad will be in good shape defensively.