Tottenham are reportedly among the surprise contenders for the potential transfer of Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

It’s not often these two teams do business, but it has occasionally happened, with Sol Campbell famously leaving Spurs for Arsenal in 2001, while William Gallas moved in the other direction in 2010.

Arsenal could now see another player leave them for their rivals as Maitland-Niles is made available for £30million this summer and attracting interest from a number of London clubs, including Tottenham, according to the Sun.

This seems a risky move, as Arsenal won’t want to see a talented young player going on to shine for one of their most hated rivals.

Maitland-Niles hasn’t always been a regular starter for Arsenal, but he more than played his part in the club’s FA Cup success this season, putting in fine performances in the semi-final win over Manchester City and the final victory against Chelsea.

The 22-year-old could well have a bright future in the game, but it seems Arsenal surprisingly consider him expendable at the moment.

The Sun suggest Arteta has been part of this decision, though the Daily Mirror have previously suggested the Arsenal manager is not happy about this decision.

Tottenham need a good transfer window and might do well to bring in Maitland-Niles, whose versatility and potential to improve could make him a valuable addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.