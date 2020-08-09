Man City and Man United are now favourites to win their European competitions

It’s been a rollercoaster season for both of the Manchester clubs, but the bookmakers have clearly decided that a glorious ends to their campaigns is very likely.

Pep Guardiola has struggled to get his team to match Liverpool in the title race, so they were playing for second place for most of this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a very up and down year, as he’s managed to storm back from being on the verge of the sack to securing Champions League football – and his team has been enjoyable to watch too.

Both teams are still in their European competitions, and the latest look at Oddschecker shows they are now the favourites to go on and win:

It’s understandable that the punters might be high on both teams, but there are reasons why they probably won’t win too.

Pep Guardiola has struggled for Champions League success since leaving Barcelona, although an easy draw against Lyon should see them through to the semi finals at least. Barcelona are too weak at the back to be favourites, so Bayern might have the best chance of stopping them.

As for United, they no longer need to win the Europa League to qualify for the big one next season, and we’ve seen that Solskjaer may use the fringe players in the competition.

There are good teams left and the United players may have switched off at this point, so it’s not great value to back them at such a short price.

Both teams will fancy their chances and they have the ability to go all the way, but it will be a surprise if they both manage it.