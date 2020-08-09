Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has reportedly become a surprise transfer target for Barcelona after his somewhat reduced role in Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Despite being a star performer for City since his move from Monaco, Silva is seemingly no longer assured of his place in Guardiola’s starting XI, and it could put his future at the Etihad Stadium in real doubt.

Barcelona are now supposedly ready to offer the Portugal international more playing time, and could offer players to City in a potential swap deal, according to the Telegraph.

Silva has shown he could be a fine fit for Barca, and indeed for most top clubs in world football, and City would probably do well to keep hold of him this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of how Guardiola’s side play, and it’s unclear why he’s not been as heavily involved recently.

With City already losing Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich this summer, they could really do without another big name leaving, especially for a Champions League rival.

The Telegraph suggest, however, that Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo could be of interest to City if a swap deal can be arranged.