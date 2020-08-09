Man United ace edges closer to the exit door as reports suggest he’s now training alone

It’s hard to think of any positive reasons why a player would be made to train on their own, so it has to suggest they are either on the way out or the club are trying to force them out.

It’s not clear what Diogo Dalot has done to annoy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the writing was on the wall ever since Timothy Fosu-Mensah was selected over him to start at left back in an injury crisis.

The Mirror recently reported that Dalot was out of favour and looks set to leave this summer, before adding that Everton had been tracking him with a view to making a move.

There’s no sign of that happening just now, but this recent report is a clear indication that he’s on his way out:

Diogo Dalot training away from the rest of the #mufc squad. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 9, 2020

There’s no obvious sign that he’s suffered a bad injury that’s keeping him out of action, so it’s hard to see this as anything other than an attempt to nudge him closer to the exit door.

He’s looked promising when he’s played and he could develop into a decent player, but clearly that isn’t going to happen at Old Trafford.