Manchester United reportedly have a long-standing interest in a transfer deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

However, a move for the exciting young Netherlands international looks an ambitious one for now after he enjoyed success in his first season with Juve, according to the Evening Standard.

De Ligt first emerged as one of the finest young players in Europe during his time at previous club Ajax, and he’s continued to impress with Juventus.

It seems highly unlikely the Italian giants will be ready to let the 20-year-old leave any time soon, but United fans will be pleased to see their club retains an interest in him.

Man Utd could do with a top centre-back signing of this ilk, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacking a proper partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

De Ligt would clearly be a major upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly, but one imagines the signing may have to wait some time.

The Evening Standard note that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is a priority for this summer, and it’s not clear if MUFC can afford another big signing alongside that due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic this year.