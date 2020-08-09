According to the Independent’s Mellisa Reddy, Liverpool are ‘close’ to securing the signature of left-back Kostas Tsimikas (full name Konstantinos) for a fee of €13m (£11.75m).

Reddy reports that Jurgen Klopp’s side have moved for Tsimikas after failing to reach an agreement with Norwich for starlet Jamal Lewis, who experienced an encouraging debut season in the top-flight.

Reddy adds that a medical is expected early next week for Tsimikas, the Premier League champions appear to be on the brink of landing a quality backup for superstar Andy Robertson.

Liverpool and Norwich fail to reach an agreement for Jamal Lewis, with the Premier League champions close to signing Konstantinos Tsimikas as cover at left-back for €13m (£11.75m) from Olympiacos. Medical expected early next week. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 9, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal ace sends ‘always together’ hint to target who has agreed transfer with Gunners Enquiry made: Arsenal approach French giants over £36m rated midfielder Willian makes official statement on Chelsea departure amid Arsenal transfer links

24-year-old Tsimikas has helped Olympiacos steamroll their way to the Greek title this season with some fine displays, the ace has also been tested in the Europa League and Champions League.

Whilst tireless midfielder James Milner has proven to be a reliable alternative for Robertson, Tsimikas is a much more like-for-like replacement, which is key so Klopp’s men can stick to their ideal game plan.

Tsimikas has chipped in with seven assists across all competitions this season, he seems like a fine option to call on when Robertson’s in need for a rest.

Robertson and full-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold are key to Klopp’s system, the duo act as quarterback’s for the side by orchestrating attacks from the flanks.