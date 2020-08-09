Lionel Messi oozes class on the football pitch, and a lot of that comes from supreme confidence.

Clearly, Messi doesn’t just have that confidence in his own ability, but in his team-mates’ as well, with the Argentine spotted nonchalantly tying his shoelaces while Luis Suarez stepped up to take a penalty against Napoli in last night’s Champions League clash…

messi tying his shoe while suarez buries the penalty might be the most disrespectful thing i’ve ever seen lmao pic.twitter.com/DpwhFH5dQQ — Jake Fields (@jake_fields) August 8, 2020

Suarez obviously put the spot kick away, and so Messi’s confidence in him was clearly justified.

Still, if the Uruguayan had seen his effort saved, or come off the woodwork, Messi might have been left a little red-faced if he’d not been on hand to put away the rebound…