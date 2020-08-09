According to Football.London, French powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain are considering joining Barcelona, Juventus and Unai Emery’s Villarreal in the race to sign Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi is now a misfit with the north London outfit after being cast aside by Mikel Arteta for failing to adhere to the Spaniard’s strict discipline and behaviour standards.

The moment that appears to have ended Guendouzi’s promising Arsenal career was a heated encounter with countryman Neal Maupay during the Gunners’ defeat at the opening of the restart vs Brighton.

Football.London claim that Arsenal are hoping to net around £40m from the talent’s sale, considering the very public nature of the ace being cast aside it will be interesting to see if any side meets this.

The main consolation for the Gunners from this situation is that they’ll at least get a considerable profit for the ace, who has proved himself as a promising talent after joining for £7m in July 2018, as per Goal.

Football.London add that following the row with Maupay, Guendouzi rejected several chances to make amends with the club’s coaching staff, ultimately leading to him now being up for sale.

It’s claimed that Ligue 1 powerhouses PSG have cast a particularly keen eye over the ace as he left their elite academy in 2014 to establish himself at Lorient.

Guendouzi has made 82 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring once and chipping in with five assists.

The France Under-21s starlet is clearly a top talent but his apparent poor attitude could cost him the chance of becoming a world-class player in the future.