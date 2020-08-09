Sometimes you come across a transfer rumour that doesn’t make any sense at all, so it’s nice to occasionally see one that looks perfectly logical on paper.

Chelsea have a few positional issues that need to be addressed ahead of next season, and it’s hard to tell if left back or goalkeeper is the bigger need.

Frank Lampard currently has two senior options to call on at full back, but neither Emerson Palmieri nor Marcos Alonso are good enough for the elite level.

Alonso is great going forward and he’ll score some lovely goals, but he’s such a weak link defensively that it doesn’t make up for that.

As for Emerson, he’s a decent player who can do a job, but you don’t want to be in a position where he needs to play regularly.

Chelsea have been linked with a lot of full backs but you have to think they won’t carry three players in the same position next season, so this latest report makes a lot of sense:

Sergio #Reguilon is a fantastic left-back. #Chelsea is still interested in him, but #CFC have to sell before Emerson or Marcos Alonso.

In the meantime, also #Napoli are looking to bolster Gattuso's defense and have made an inquiry for Sergio Reguilon. #Transfers @SkySport pic.twitter.com/P1jDiFDz8d — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 9, 2020

Sergio Reguilon has a lot of experience with Real Madrid and Sevilla despite his young age, and he’s a good all round defender who should be an upgrade on the current duo.

It’s also worth noting that Zidane already has Marcelo and Mendy to call on for Real Madrid, so there’s no need to keep Reguilon at this point.

Letting him go would be short sighted as Marcelo will need to be replaced soon, but it does sound like he’s available for the right price.

As for Alonso and Emerson, it’s understandable that one of them will need to move on first, but there’s no sign of any serious interest at this point.