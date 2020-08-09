Report gives contract details for ace as he travels to the UK to sign for Liverpool

It’s always interesting that teams can be linked with certain players for weeks, only for a new name to spring up from nowhere.

Liverpool are in a tough position where they do need some cover at full back, but Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are so good that a certain type of player needs to be signed.

Ideally they need someone who wants to step up to a higher level but who also accepts they will be a back-up, and it appears that Olympiacos left back Kostas Tsimikas will be the latest addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Fabrizio Romano tends to be well informed when it comes to transfers, so some of the detail will be interesting to Liverpool fans:

Kostas Tsimikas will be soon in UK to sign as new Liverpool player. He’s going to sign until June 2025. Contract details and then… here-we-go ?? #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2020

That suggests that a deal has certainly been agreed between the clubs, and it must only be the finer points of the contract that need to be sorted if he’s traveling to England with the intent of signing with the club.

He’s only 24 and the long contract suggests he will get a chance to develop and challenge for a role, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.