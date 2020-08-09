Solskjaer confirms three players won’t travel for Man United’s Europa League fixtures

It was always going to be interesting to see how seriously Man United took the Europa League after securing Champions League football through the Premier League.

In some ways you could understand it if they played the fringe players and just looked ahead to next season, but they’ve come this far so they might as well win it.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the only three players who won’t travel to take part in the final stages of the competition, and Luke Shaw is the only big miss here:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Tuanzebe, Shaw & Jones are the only #MUFC players not to have travelled to Germany for the #UEL finals — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 9, 2020

You could even argue that not having Phil Jones is probably a good thing for their hopes of winning, while Shaw’s absence means Brandon Williams will have a big chance to stake his claim for the starting spot.

United’s quarter-final against Kobenhavn takes place tomorrow evening, with a potential semi final scheduled for next weekend and the final on the 21st of August.

It’s worth pointing out that the Premier League is scheduled to start on the 12th of September, so United and Wolves may push for a delayed start if they do make the final.