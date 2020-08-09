These Manchester United fans excited as target Sancho parties with Red Devils supporting rapper

Some Manchester United fans have been sent into override after transfer target Jadon Sancho was pictured partying with elite UK rapper Krept – one half of Krept and Konan.

The 20-year-old certainly deserves the opportunity to relax and enjoy himself after another impressive season, the ace looked to be having a wonderful time with Krept and the rest of the PlayDirty crew.

As per the Mirror via German publication Bild (subscription required), Dortmund are sticking firm to their €120m valuation on the ace and have set Man United a deadline of Monday to meet their demands.

Krept has clearly been taken aback by the amount of interest his Instagram post has garnered, the musician posted this hilarious tweet earlier today stating how persistent football fans are.

See More: ‘He’s on a WhatsApp group with some’ – Jadon Sancho in daily contact with Man United players

Sancho's in London. In Krept's party… Come on Ed, show them the money! pic.twitter.com/K0sOJR5xSX — Sam (@ShelimSamad) August 8, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Zidane identifies the two Real Madrid players he wants to replace and one position that needs strengthened “Zero awareness” – Chelsea duo singled out for strong criticism after Bayern Munich mauling Video: Fuming Lionel Messi refuses to shake referee’s hand after Barcelona beat Napoli

Here’s how some of the Red Devils’ faithful have reacted to the pictures:

Sancho done then? — Sam (@UtdSL) August 9, 2020

Hey my guy, give us the word, is it done? ?? or ?? — Its Bruno’s world (@ITSBRUNOSWORLD) August 9, 2020

Krept give us a hint of Sancho is done. We need our fix brother. — Liam (@LIAMS_FT) August 9, 2020

Bro, are you working on the Sancho announcement video? That would be insane. — Big Z ?????? (@BigZ_86) August 9, 2020

Sancho has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most exciting players since leaving Manchester City to kickstart his professional career with Dortmund.

With all respect to the Bundesliga and Dortmund, the England international has shown that he’s ready to test himself with a bigger club and the unmatched platform that the Premier League boasts.