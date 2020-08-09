Liverpool owners FSG are reportedly keen for Jurgen Klopp to sell someone like Naby Keita before sealing a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international is said to be under consideration at Liverpool, despite the club also having some reservations about the deal due to his age and recent injury record, according to Kicker.

Liverpool may also have to sell players to fund the move and to make room for Alcantara in the squad, with Keita mentioned as someone who could make way at Anfield, according to Kicker.

Alcantara had a fine game for Bayern Munich in their Champions League win over Chelsea last night, and watching Reds fans will surely have been impressed with what they saw.

There will surely also be many at the Allianz Arena who hope to keep hold of the talented 29-year-old, who has been a key player for the Bavarian giants for many years now.

Liverpool would surely do well to do whatever it takes to sign Alcantara, with players like Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not really living up to expectations in their time at the club so far.