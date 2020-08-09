Video: Fuming Lionel Messi refuses to shake referee’s hand after Barcelona beat Napoli

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was so unhappy with the referee after yesterday’s triumph against Napoli that he refused to shake the match official’s hand.

The man in charge of the proceedings offered the six-time Ballon d’On winner a show of respect after the full-time whistle, but Messi wasn’t having it.

Messi appears to have been disappointed with the officiating which ruled out a second goal for him against the Naples outfit, VAR deemed that the Argentine great handled the ball before scoring.

Messi refusing to shake the hand of that corrupt scum referee???? pic.twitter.com/2avaax8uB7 — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) August 8, 2020

Marca report that the official in charge was Cuneyt Cakir, perhaps UEFA will have to make sure the Turkish referee isn’t in charge for any other Barcelona games to keep things sane.