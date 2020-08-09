Video: Liverpool’s potential new signing shows traits from current and former Anfield left-backs

It’s so easy to watch a short highlights package of a player and think they might be the next great signing, but it’s also important to get excited about new additions to your club.

The Metro reported that Kostas Tsimikas is expected to sign for Liverpool next week, so the fans will immediately want to know how good he is:

Konstantinos Tsimikas will undergo a medical on Merseyside early next week. ? Here’s @CompsFooty’s recent compilation of the left-back. pic.twitter.com/VACD081G8d — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 9, 2020

Obviously there will be plenty of bad moments that won’t get picked up there, but you can see some traits of current and former favourites at Anfield.

Andy Robertson is rated by some as a world class left back and he’s famous for his energy and willingness to attack, and you can see that from Tsimikas here – as soon as he wins the ball or gets a toe in then he’s straight up the pitch.

There are also some shades of John Arne Riise in the way he’s able to line one up and absolutely thunders his shots towards goal.

Finally there are signs of genuine quality and technique in his ability – perhaps reminiscent of Fabio Aurelio on the ball?

The report suggests he would cost around £13m so signing a combination of those three for that price seems very far fetched, but you never know.