Video: Wilfried Zaha plays down Arsenal link despite dancing in front of a “Zaha to Arsenal” sign

Usually any kind of transfer hint is vague at best – it’s rare to see a man dancing in front of a transfer message that’s actually up in lights behind them.

This video has emerged which shows Wilfried Zaha trying to enjoy his holiday, but fans were always going to react when they realise what’s written on the sign behind them:

Anthony Billing on Instagram story, on holiday in a nightclub with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. [IG story: anthonybilling] Zaha is seen pointing at a sign in the nightclub, ‘Zaha to Arsenal’. #afc pic.twitter.com/N1VBnkOJvV — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 9, 2020

Despite what we see here, it looks like the fans shouldn’t be getting too hopeful about a potential transfer after some follow ups were posted:

It’s also possible that he’s feeling guilty and wanted to shut it down, but it’s probably best to wait for something more official before the Arsenal fans get their hopes up here.